----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

ONGC Videsh says finds oil in Colombia onland block - Business Standard

link.reuters.com/sad45t

----------

L&T Finance in talks to buy Morgan Stanley's India wealth management - Business Standard

link.reuters.com/nad45t

----------

IT companies eye $50 bln outsourcing deals in 2013 - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/mad45t

----------

Maruti Suzuki to build 2 manufacturing facilities in Gujarat - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/had45t

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)