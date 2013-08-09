US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy shares buoy Wall St as crude rises
NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. stocks ended a choppy session up slightly on Monday as gains in energy shares offset losses in financials ahead of bank quarterly earnings this week.
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Prashant Mehra in Mumbai)
NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. stocks ended a choppy session up slightly on Monday as gains in energy shares offset losses in financials ahead of bank quarterly earnings this week.
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday: