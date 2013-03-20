BRIEF-VST Tillers Tractors appoints P M Keshava as CFO
June 1 VST Tillers Tractors Ltd: * Says appointment of P M Keshava as CFO * Says R Thiyagarajan has resigned from the post of CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
