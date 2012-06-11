Defensives drive European shares after UK election upset
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Bharat Forge in talks to buy stake in Shanthi Gears - Economic Times
----
Auditor says coal mines grant policy opaque - Economic Times
----
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI)
LONDON, June 9 European shares rose in early deals on Friday as investors sought safety in defensive stocks after a shock UK election looked set to throw Britain into fresh political turmoil.
* Mahanagar Telephone Nigam clarifies on news item regarding raising of 40 billion rupees and a potential sale of Delhi, Mumbai properties