PREVIOUS ITEMS
Cairn India to drill 100 more wells in Barmer - DNA
Oilmin says diesel to be priced at market rates in 2 years - Financial
Express
Videocon DTH arm's 7-bln-rupee IPO likely in mid-Feb - Mint
ITC to invest 10 bln rupees in food, consumer goods - PTI in Economic Times
Govt ready for talks to resolve Reliance gas field costs dispute - Economic
Times
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
(Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)