US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher as earnings pick up
April 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)
April 19 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, aided by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.
Apr 19 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE742F14CW1 ADANI PORTS 90D 20-Apr-17 99.9829 6.2426 2 50 99.9829