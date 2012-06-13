Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
----------
PREVIOUS ITEM
RBI allows banks to accept airwaves as collateral-Economic Times
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI)
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.65 pct, Nasdaq 2.6 pct (Updates to late afternoon)