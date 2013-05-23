BRIEF-India cenbank says yield on 91-day t-bills at 6.3149 pct
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.3149 percent versus 6.2735 percent last week
PREVIOUS ITEM:
--------------
India regulator raises questions over Jet-Etihad deal - Economic Times
--------------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Sumeet Chatterjee in MUMBAI)
* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.3149 percent versus 6.2735 percent last week
* Says recommended a dividend of 1 rupee per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: