Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
----------
PREVIOUS ITEM
KKR likely to buy stake in Hyderabad-based Gland Pharma - Economic Times
()
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
* Dow down 0.15 pct, S&P up 0.12 pct, Nasdaq up 0.36 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Deutsche Bank outperforms amid optimism over cash call (Adds details, closing prices)