BRIEF-Indian banks borrowed 43.25 bln rupees via MSF on March 28 - RBI
* Indian banks borrowed 43.25 billion rupees via marginal standing facility on March 28 - RBI Source text: http://bit.ly/2niLJz0
Suntory, Pernod Ricard in talks to buy stake in Tilaknagar - Business Standard
DLF in talks with PEs to sell phase 2 of Pune tech park - Economic Times
* Says Navnit Jethabhai Patel, the chairman of the company has expressed his desire to discontinue as the chairman
* Closure order issued by Telangana State Pollution Control Board in respect of one of three units situated at Hyderabad, has been revoked Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: