US STOCKS-Wall St opens higher after govt shutdown averted
* Indexes up: Dow 0.06 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Updates to open)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Derek Francis in Bangalore)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.06 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Updates to open)
May 1 Wall Street opened higher on Monday after U.S. Congress negotiators averted a government shutdown later this week by hammering out a federal funding deal late on Sunday.