----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

SpiceJet upbeat, plans to acquire more aircraft - PTI in Economic Times

link.reuters.com/qaw63t

----------

Unclear sourcing norms keep global retailers wary of India - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/paw63t

----------

Oil Min reviews subsidised cooking gas issue - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/naw63t

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan)