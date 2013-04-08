China Stocks-Factors to watch on Monday
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 0.5 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 21.7 pct
----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Reliance Comm to sell 80 pct in unit to Bahrain's Batelco for $1.1 bln - Times of India
(link.reuters.com/myq27t) Three independent directors quit Sahara Group - Economic Times
----------
KKR to buy 90 pct in Alliance Tire from Warburg, owner - Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1 = 54.8 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)
* cimic group company, Leighton Asia, has been selected by Ikea Group to construct its first retail outlet in Hyderabad, India.