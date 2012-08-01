US STOCKS-Wall St gains on Comey relief; energy down with crude
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P 500 up 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.28 pct (Updates prices, comment; changes byline)
----------
PREVIOUS ITEM
Renault plans small car to take on Maruti, Hyundai - Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P 500 up 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.28 pct (Updates prices, comment; changes byline)
* Oil falls over 4 pct after build-up in U.S. crude inventories