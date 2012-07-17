BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Religare group's Air Mantra to start passenger flights-Business Standard
----------
Adani group eyes $400 mln coal assets in Mozambique-Business Standard
----------
Percentage of output likely for sharing oilfield profit-Economic Times
----------
Infosys BPO scouting for buyouts to double revenue-Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* Says daily revision in retail selling prices of petrol and diesel across the country w.e.f. 16Th june, 2017