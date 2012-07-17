----------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Religare group's Air Mantra to start passenger flights-Business Standard

----------

Adani group eyes $400 mln coal assets in Mozambique-Business Standard

----------

Percentage of output likely for sharing oilfield profit-Economic Times

----------

Infosys BPO scouting for buyouts to double revenue-Economic Times

----------

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.