US STOCKS-Wall St higher as strong pvt jobs data boosts confidence
* Indexes up: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
----------
PREVIOUS ITEM
Temasek, Barings among shortlist to buy stake in Lafarge India - Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.14 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.25 pct, Nasdaq 0.43 pct (Updates to open)