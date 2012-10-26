BRIEF-India cenbank says banks' cash balances 4.61 trln rupees on May 31
* India cenbank says banks' cash balances 4.61 trln rupees on May 31 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qRQ7uK)
* India government surplus cash balance with RBI for auction was nil as on June 2 – cenbank Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qRQ7uK)