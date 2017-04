SE Asia Stocks-Flat to higher on global cues; Indonesia closes at record high

By Susan Mathew April 25 Southeast Asian stock markets ended flat to higher on Tuesday, tracking a global relief rally as risk appetite revived following the centrist win in the first round of French presidential election. While markets globally got a lift from the expected win of anti-Frexit candidate Emmanuel Macron, they now await the results of the final round of election on May 7 between Macron and far-left leader Marine Le Pen. Macron is widely expected to win the e