UPDATE 2-Infosys founder criticises pay hike for operations chief
* Infosys defends COO's pay increase (Updates with Infosys statement)
(Corrects attribution in headline to Bloomberg in Mint) (r.reuters.com/puq74v)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore)
* Infosys defends COO's pay increase (Updates with Infosys statement)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.05 pct, Nasdaq 0.13 pct (Updates to open)
* Idbi bank clarifies on news item "idbi bank employees to go on strike on 12 april: aibea"