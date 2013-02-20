BRIEF-KLRF recommends dividend of 1 rupee/shr
* Says recommended a dividend of 1 rupee per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
----------
Jet Airways more than halves domestic fares on 2 mln seats - Mint
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)
* Says recommended a dividend of 1 rupee per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 Indian shares were flat after hitting record highs on Wednesday as investors waited for gross domestic product data due later in the day and searched for fresh corporate triggers with the results season coming to an end.