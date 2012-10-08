link.reuters.com/qyk23t
----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Wipro shelves plan to sell water treatment business - Mint
link.reuters.com/pyk23t
----------
Reliance raises $1.5 bln in overseas bond - PTI in Hindustan Times
link.reuters.com/jyk23t
----------
Australia, India uranium deal likely next week - PTI in Economic Times
link.reuters.com/gyk23t
----------
Foreign farm equipment companies head to India - Economic Times
link.reuters.com/dyk23t
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
(Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan)