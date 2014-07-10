BRIEF-Vedanta approves allotment of co's shares to shareholders of Cairn India
* Says approved allotment of shares of Vedanta Limited ('vedanta') to shareholders of Cairn India Limited ('cairn') Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 2.57 billion rupees versus net profit of 102.6 million rupees year ago