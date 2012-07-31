BRIEF-Indiabulls Ventures says IVL Finance to undertake consumer finance business
* Says unit IVL Finance Limited would be undertaking consumer finance business
----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
General Atlantic in talks to buy stake in Snapdeal - Economic Times
----------
Jet, SpiceJet, IndiGo to fly more to Gulf, SE Asia - Economic Times
----------
Bharti exploring share issue for first time since 2002 - Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)
* Says unit IVL Finance Limited would be undertaking consumer finance business
* Two deals central to debt-cutting plans (Updates with RCom statement)