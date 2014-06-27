BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
MUMBAI, Jan 24 India's drive to bring transparency to bullion trading, along with the rise of branded gold jewellery, could help major retailers raise their share of the world's second-biggest gold market to 40 percent by 2020, the World Gold Council (WGC) said.
* Emkay Global Financial Services says signs agreement with DBS group Source text: (http://bit.ly/2klVy1p) Further company coverage: