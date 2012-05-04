----

Kingfisher pilots plan strike over salary dues-Times of India

r.reuters.com/man97s

Phoenix Mills board OKs 10-bln-rupee share sale-Mint

r.reuters.com/fan97s

Bahrain bank investment in Anant Raj under tax scrutiny-Mint

r.reuters.com/can97s

Cairn India to invest $5 bln to raise oil output-Business Standard

link.reuters.com/gan97s

India may put off controversial tax by a year-Business Standard

link.reuters.com/ban97s

Murdoch-owned Star to end JV with ESPN-Economic Times

r.reuters.com/xym97s

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Prashant Mehra and Swati Pandey in MUMBAI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)