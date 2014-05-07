US STOCKS-Wall St slips on President Trump's protectionist views
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq up 0.41 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq up 0.41 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.05 pct (Updates to open)
Jan 23 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as investors around the world sought safe-haven assets such as gold and U.S. Treasuries in response to the protectionist sentiments expressed by President Donald Trump in his inauguration speech.