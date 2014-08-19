BRIEF-Ballarpur Industries appoints Bimal Khandelwal as CFO
* Ballarpur Industries - appointed Bimal Khandelwal as the chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dr.Reddy's Laboratories - announces the launch ofprogesterone capsules in the U.S. market". Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pLTt0P) Further company coverage: