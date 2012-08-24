UPDATE 2-Oil falls a third day on worries Middle East rift could dent output cuts
* Tankers going to/from Qatar barred from Fujairah port facilities
----------
PREVIOUS ITEMS
DLF to build India's biggest mall near Delhi - Economic Times
----------
Reliance Power in services JV with China Datang - Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ranjit Gangadharan in Mumbai)
* Tankers going to/from Qatar barred from Fujairah port facilities
BEIJING, June 6 California governor Jerry Brown said on Tuesday that the threat of climate change could be more dangerous than that of fascism during World War Two.