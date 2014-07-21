AUTOSHOW-Kia Motors exec says to announce India car factory "soon"
SEOUL, April 19 South Korean carmaker Kia Motors Corp will announce a plan for its first factory in India "soon", vice chairman Lee Hyong-keun told reporters on Wednesday.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Chris Peters in Bangalore)
SEOUL, April 19 South Korean carmaker Kia Motors Corp will announce a plan for its first factory in India "soon", vice chairman Lee Hyong-keun told reporters on Wednesday.
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.