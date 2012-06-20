As residents protest, steelmakers eye sales from new Moscow homes
* Moscow to build 20 mln square metres of new residential space
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS:
DLF in talks with Bharat Light, Mytrah Energy to sell wind power business-Economic Times
----
Jindal Steel may exit bid for Australia's Rocklands Richfield-Economic Times
----
Cement makers may face 30-bln rupees fine for forming cartels-Economic Times
----
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Sanjeev Choudhary in NEW DELHI)
* Moscow to build 20 mln square metres of new residential space
TORONTO, June 8 Canada's main stock index was slightly higher in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by falling gold mining stocks while energy and banking shares gained and Valeant jumped on news of an asset sale.