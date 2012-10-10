BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels says May total wheel rim sales falls 3 pct
* Says SSWL achieved total wheel rim sales in May of 1.1 million versus 1.2 million
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
