GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks wary ahead of risk events this week, dollar struggles
* UK elections, Comey testimony, ECB meetings key risks this week
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Telenor wants fx rules eased to fund India telecom auction-Business Standard
Liquor tycoon Mallya yet to pay IPL players-Economic Times
GoAir looking to raise $200 mln from private equity-Economic Times
Ireland's CRH joins race for Jaypee Cement-Economic Times
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Tejas Networks IPO to open June 14, close June 16 - public notice