Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
----------
PREVIOUS ITEM
Lanco Infra aims to raise $1 bln in equity, asset sale - Economic Times
----------
Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:
* Seeks members' nod for buyback of shares woth INR 20.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: