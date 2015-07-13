(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
By Una Galani
HONG KONG, July 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Private equity
is rebooting in India. Even as billions of dollars remain stuck
in investments from the last cycle, a record year of
fundraisings and deals is underway. One reason is that new
players have flocked to cash in on the country's online boom.
Investments into private equity have already totalled $9.5
billion in the first six months of the year, data compiled by
Bain & Company shows. At the current pace, volumes will exceed
the record $17.1 billion the consultancy says was invested in
2007. New fundraisings are booming too.
With investors lured by the promise of Alibaba-like
returns in a potentially huge consumer market, e-commerce is the
showstopper. An investment by an affiliate of the Chinese giant
into the owner of mobile wallet Paytm claims the spot as the
biggest private equity investment so far this year, worth $635
million. New financial backing for taxi-hailing app Ola comes in
next.
Bain data also shows that three of the ten largest private
equity deals historically involve online marketplaces Flipkart
and Snapdeal, companies that are still potentially years from
becoming profitable.
Such investments are traditionally left to smaller venture
capital players because they are more risky. Yet everyone from
large listed companies like Japan's SoftBank to
sovereign wealth funds and asset managers like BlackRock are
also piling into the new boom. Larger private equity players
might eventually be tempted to join in too as they already have
elsewhere, following KKR and Anchor Equity Partners
agreement in April to invest $360 million into South Korean
online retailer Ticket Monster.
The worry is that online will become the industry's new
bubble. In the last boom it was expensive, capital intensive,
infrastructure-related investments which ended up in every major
private equity portfolio. They represented 43 percent of the $77
billion invested in Indian private equity deals between 2007 and
2013, according to McKinsey.
Exits from the infrastructure craze, especially via
flotations, have been much slower than the industry average.
Secondary sales to rival private equity groups have become the
single largest exit route for investors dragging down returns.
Investors must hope India's private equity reboot will program
itself a different ending.
