Sept 15 Everstone Capital, a Singapore-based
private equity fund and real estate firm focused in India and
Southeast Asia, closed its third fund at $730 million, according
to a statement.
Everstone said institutional investors had invested $700
million, while the private equity fund itself and its affiliates
provided the additional $30 million for the Everstone Capital
Partners III fund.
Over half of the capital came from North America, while
Europe constituted about 37 percent, Everstone said. Investors
included public pension funds, insurance companies, endowments
and asset managers.
Among recent investments, Everstone has bought Asia-Pacific
payroll business Payfront Technologies Pte Ltd, which was
renamed Excelity Global. The fund also acquired Hindustan
Unilever's bakery business in India recently.
Everstone also runs the Burger King franchise in India.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)