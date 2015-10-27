ChemChina clinches landmark $43 billion takeover of Syngenta
ZURICH ChemChina has won more than enough support from Syngenta shareholders to clinch its $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, the two companies said on Friday.
MUMBAI Indian solar and wind energy company ReNew Power Ventures Pvt Ltd sold a "significant minority stake" to a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for $200 million, the company said in a statement.
ADIA's investment was part of a broader $265-million fundraising by new and existing investors in ReNew Power Ventures, it added. Financial adviser Rothschild advised the Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund.
ReNew Power will use the funds as capital expenditure for its solar and wind projects, according to the statement.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)
AMSTERDAM Elliott Advisors, the Akzo Nobel shareholder that has been pushing for the company to enter takeover talks with U.S. rival PPG Industries, said on Friday Akzo will lose up to 6,400 jobs under the independence plan it has put forward as an alternative.