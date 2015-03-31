GRAPHIC: Private equity in India: link.reuters.com/fyr44w
By Abhisek Vishnoi and Indulal PM
MUMBAI, March 31 A number of private equity
investors are giving India a wide berth, put off by soaring
valuations. Indeed, they are still trying to exit expensive
investments made months before the 2008 global crisis erupted.
So far this year, there have been 76 private equity
investments in India, according to Thomson Reuters data. If
sustained, it would be the third consecutive year of decline.
That slowdown contrasts with the widespread optimism in
India's financial markets. Foreign institutional buying pushed
share prices to a record this month on the back of easing
inflation and promises of reforms by Prime Minister Narendra
Modi's government. The rally has led sellers to demand even
higher premiums for private equity deals. "Valuations have
dramatically increased over the last 12 months, and in some
cases the multiples have nearly doubled from a year ago," said
Shashank Singh, managing director and country head at
London-based private equity investment group Apax Partners LLP.
Many funds are still locked into investments acquired a few
years ago, often at very high premiums that were inflated by the
exuberance of a broad market rally. They are now setting high
IPO prices in an attempt to recoup what they invested. But the
market, despite the current optimism, is not taking the bait.
Only one private equity fund - Mumbai-based New Silk Route (NSR)
- has exited via an initial public offering this year, and at a
lower price than it expected. NSR obtained a two-fold return on
Ortel Communications Ltd, according to Thomson Reuters
calculations, considered low for an eight-year investment.
Private equity-owned companies stuck in the IPO process
include the airport unit of GMR Infrastructure and
mobile tower operator Viom Networks IPO-VIOM.BO. Concerns
about IPOs are pushing private equity funds to look at private
sales - a longer and potentially less lucrative alternative. So
far this year, 10 exits by private equity investors have come
via sales to strategic partners or other private equity funds,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 62.6400 Indian rupees)
(Writing by Rafael Nam; Editing by Ryan Woo)