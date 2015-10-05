MUMBAI Oct 5 Private equity investments in
India are poised to hit a record high this year, surpassing its
previous milestone of $14.7 billion in 2007, thanks in part to
large investments in the country's online start-up sector,
according to a research firm.
Private equity investments in the first nine months of the
year have already reached $13 billion from 504 transactions,
according to Venture Intelligence, which tracks PE, venture
capital and mergers and acquisitions in India.
Investments have surged thanks to a record $5.89 billion
invested in the July-September quarter, which was up 125 percent
over the same period last year.
Some of the large deals in the third quarter included fund
raising by Indian e-commerce firms Flipkart, Snapdeal and Ola,
according to the research firm.
The revival in private equity in India comes at a time when
share markets have outperformed other emerging markets such as
Brazil, as investors remain hopeful about economic reforms from
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)