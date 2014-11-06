(Adds graphic link, reporting credits)
* India aims to raise $9.5 bln by March from share sales
* Revenues may reach half that figure - sources
* Government may have to cut spending again - sources
By Manoj Kumar
NEW DELHI, Nov 6 India will fall well short of
its $9.5 billion privatisation target this year, despite a big
stock market rally that has attracted foreign investors, two
government sources told Reuters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious selloff agenda has
met resistance from labour unions and faces delays due to
bureaucratic upheaval caused by a purge of the top team at the
finance ministry that handles asset sales.
Officials say a fall in global oil prices will reduce the
government's subsidy burden, giving it a greater chance of
hitting its ambitious fiscal deficit target of 4.1 percent of
gross domestic product in the fiscal year to March.
But they warn that revenues from share sales could reach
just half the target, forcing Modi to take the axe again to
spending after he last week banned bureaucrats from flying first
class and staying at five-star hotels.
"At the most we could raise 250-300 billion rupees
($4.1-$4.8 billion) from disinvestment this year," one senior
finance ministry official with direct knowledge of the matter
told Reuters.
India's bloated public sector is a legacy of its
Soviet-style planned economy but, despite Modi's pro-business
platform, it avoids even using the word "privatisation".
"It's more a divestment model," Finance Minister Arun
Jaitley told a World Economic Forum conference on Wednesday,
stressing that the state would keep control over strategic state
enterprises.
In his maiden budget, Jaitley set a target of raising 584
billion rupees ($9.5 billion) from the sale of shares in
companies in which the state has majority and minority stakes.
Yet the government has so far raised 518 million rupees,
less than one thousandth of its target, with more than half of
the fiscal year gone. The budget assumes that sell-off proceeds
will generate 5.6 percent of total revenues.
"Given the sluggish growth of tax revenues in (the) first
half of 2014/15, meeting the disinvestment target would be
crucial to ensure that the fiscal deficit remains in line with
the budgeted level," said Aditi Nayar, an economist at ICRA, the
Indian arm of rating agency Moody's.
BANNER SALE
The government is in the final stages of preparing its first
major sale to raise about $2.8 billion from a 5 percent stake in
energy explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), two
sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
The cabinet has already given approval to sell a 10 percent
stake in Coal India that could help raise nearly $3
billion, besides shares in power producer NHPC and
Steel Authority of India (SAIL).
But it faces opposition from trade unions to the Coal India
sale, amid a power crisis caused by chronic shortfalls in
production.
Over 400,000 Coal India employees, who blocked the previous
government's attempt to sell a 10 percent stake, have threatened
to strike on Nov. 24 against privatisation.
"Employees do not want privatisation because it will
encourage plundering of mines and push the workers back into
slavery," said Jibon Roy, general secretary, All India Coal
Workers Federation.
The government's plans to raise 150 billion rupees by
selling its minority stakes in Hindustan Zinc and
BALCO face a legal challenge from trade unions that have gone to
the Supreme Court.
"I see no possibility of share sales in Hindustan Zinc and
BALCO this fiscal year," said another senior finance ministry
official with knowledge of the matter.
Officials worry that a shortfall in proceeds from share
sales and lower tax collections due to the weak economic
recovery could force them to cut budgeted spending again.
"The situation is not as bad as last year, but we may need
expenditure cuts, maybe of 200-250 billion rupees," said the
first source, adding there could be savings in capital spending
as some ministries were unable to spend allocated funds.
In the last four years, India has raised 758 billion rupees
against a budgeted target of 1.5 trillion rupees from the share
sale programme.
(1 US dollar = 61.4200 Indian rupee)
(Additional reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI and
Jatindra Dash in BHUBANESWAR; Editing by Douglas Busvine and
Mike Collett-White)