* Indian asset sales fall way short of target
* Race against time to trim fiscal deficit
* Government hunts for more attractive stakes to offer
By Rajesh Kumar Singh
NEW DELHI, Jan 16 India's government is
scrambling to put together a 'Plan B' to raise even a fraction
of its $10 billion target from asset sales, officials said, with
potential new sales including part of its stake in refiner
Indian Oil.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, elected last
year, needs to complete some major deals to deliver on a budget
promise to trim the fiscal deficit to a seven-year low by the
end of the year in March.
Pressure on the government increased with the Reserve Bank
of India's surprise move on Thursday to cut interest rates,
placing the onus on the government to help revive the economy by
putting public finances on a firmer footing.
One official in the finance ministry's department of
disinvestment said on Friday the government was now considering
putting other assets on the block, including 10 percent of IOC,
worth $1.3 billion at current market prices.
Top of the sell-off list are Coal India and Oil
and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), in which the government
plans to sell 10 percent and 5 percent respectively, stakes that
are together worth around $6.3 billion at current prices, a
large part of the target.
But demand has been lukewarm, not least due to plunging oil
prices and questions over ONGC's share of fuel subsidies.
"Disinvestment is a major concern. This year again we are
likely to fall well short of the target," another government
official said.
EASY WAY OUT?
A sale of IOC, in which the government owns nearly 69
percent, could be more welcome in the market than either ONGC or
Coal India, where fund managers want clarity on coal output
targets, and on the amount of subsidies ONGC will need to pay.
"Why sell ONGC and Coal India when the regulatory issues
have not yet been resolved?" said Avinash Vazirani, manager of
Jupiter Asset Management's India fund.
India subsidises some types of fuel, sharing the cost
between the government and upstream companies. The percentage
each pays is decided quarterly, but investors would prefer a
fixed formula, which would make profits easier to forecast.
"Global financial investors are staying away from
commodities given the fall in prices. So, Coal India and ONGC
will find it difficult to attract quality investors," said Deven
Choksey, managing director, KR Choksey Shares & Securities.
"In the case of IOC, it is mainly a domestic retailer and
has a lot to do with the domestic economy. The fall in crude
prices and government decision not to charge (an) oil subsidy
will make it (IOC) a better choice in the current environment."
Modi's push to reduce hefty state ownership that is a legacy
of a once Soviet-style planned economy has been thwarted by
sliding oil prices, delayed reforms, opposition from unions and
bureaucratic fumbling.
Several officials have said the government is highly
unlikely to hit its target by March 31. To date, it has raised
just over $300 million, including the December sale of 5 percent
in steelmaker Steel Authority of India (SAIL).
In the past, government share sales that have met with
little institutional appetite have been rescued by state-owned
Life Insurance Corporation of India, India's largest equity
investor. A substantial participation from LIC again could raise
questions over how far the sales are simply ticking an
accounting box.
LIC took almost three-quarters of the shares in SAIL sold by
the government in December.
"Issues need to be sorted out, otherwise there won't be any
genuine interest in the disinvestments," said U.R. Bhat,
managing director at Dalton Capital.
"There is goodwill but it should translate into real policy
action."
