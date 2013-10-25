MUMBAI Oct 25 Indian property firms, including
DLF Ltd, are gearing up to sell the country's first
bonds backed by rental income from their office buildings and
shopping malls.
The bonds would open a new source of capital for a
commercial property sector weighed down by $22 billion of bank
debt and sluggish rentals, and come on the heels of new rules
allowing developers to raise money through real estate
investment trusts (REITs).
Property and infrastructure lender IDFC is at the
most advanced stage, with plans to sell at least 3 billion
rupees ($48.7 million) in a debt security backed by lease
rentals from an IT park in Noida, outside Delhi, and a special
economic zone in Pune, said people involved in the discussions.
IDFC declined to comment.
DLF, India's biggest listed developer, is in talks to raise
up to 10 billion rupees in a bond backed by lease rentals from
two malls by the end of this year, the people said. The
developer has in the past talked about raising funds through
such a vehicle. Developer K. Raheja Corp is also pursuing an
asset-backed deal, but is proceeding slowly, Neel Raheja, group
president, told Reuters.
Credit Suisse and JP Morgan are among
banks tapping property companies and investors to gauge their
interest in the structure, the people said. Both banks declined
to comment.
"Bankers have pitched deals for IDFC and DLF to us. We are
assessing the risk of the product and waiting for the rating,"
said a senior fund manager who declined to be named because the
talks were not public. He said IDFC was likely to issue the
first such bond, within a month.
MORE LRD THAN CMBS
While the bond structure is loosely referred to in India as
a commercial mortgage-backed security (CMBS), it differs from a
CMBS in the United States or Europe, under which lenders
securitise mortgages on commercial property.
Rather, DLF and IDFC's proposed bonds would be similar to
so-called lease-rental discounting (LRD), sold in a bond. Rental
income is used to pay the interest to the bond investor, while
the principal is repaid at maturity, the people said. In an LRD,
the principal is amortised over the life of the debt.
Both DLF and IDFC are considering bonds with 5-year
maturities and an option to extend the borrowing to 7 years. The
debt would be issued by a special purpose vehicle that owns the
underlying property and would carry a credit rating independent
of the developer.
DLF's executive director of finance, Saurabh Chawla,
confirmed the developer is looking at such a debt structure for
its offices and shopping malls, but gave few details.
"We are exploring the possibility," he said. "There are many
such programs that we have which we hope to complete over the
next 6-9 months."
DLF earns more than 20 billion rupees in rent every year,
Chawla said. The company has also been selling non-core assets
to reduce its debt.
YOUNG DEBT MARKETS
Indian property developers, typically family-run, usually
rely on bank loans and selling equity to fund their operations.
India's corporate bond market has traditionally lacked the
depth and liquidity to serve as a major funding source for all
but the highest-rated companies. More exotic bond products,
meanwhile, have failed to take off because of low investor
appetite and regulatory restrictions that prevent many investors
such as pension funds from buying riskier assets.
The search for new ways to raise funds comes after Indian
developers gorged on cheap bank loans during a property boom in
2006-07, which was ended by the global financial crisis as well
as high domestic inflation and interest rates. Demand for
commercial property in India has also weakened in some cities as
corporate tenants rein in costs by consolidating operations,
according to a report this month by CBRE.
IDFC is considering an asset-backed security that yields
10.75 percent to 11 percent, said those close to the
discussions, below the roughly 12-13 percent interest on a loan
for a similar duration.
Property-backed bonds carry risk, as issuers can default if
lease payments are disrupted. Defaults on mortgage-backed assets
were a key contributor to the 2008 global financial crisis.
The Indian market for property-backed bonds is likely to
develop slowly. "The tap may finally open, but not in strong
force," said Sandeep Singh, director of structured finance at
Fitch Ratings in Mumbai.
Raheja said his company is considering doing a deal in the
next 3-6 months. "Before we do it we want to make sure it goes
right and therefore we are not rushing into it," he said.
($1 = 61.6000 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Manju Dalal in SINGAPORE; Editing by
Rafael Nam, Tony Munroe and Ian Geoghegan)