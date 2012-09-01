(Repeats to add more reporting credits)
By Indulal PM and Aditi Shah
MUMBAI, Sept 1 The head of Indiareit Fund
Advisors, an Indian real estate fund and unit of drugmaker
Piramal Healthcare, has decided to step down to
explore setting up his own fund, sources familiar with the
development told Reuters on Saturday.
Ramesh Jogani, managing director and chief executive officer
of Indiareit, joined the company in 2005-06 and has since raised
three domestic funds worth 19.5 billion rupees ($351 million) to
invest in Asia's third-largest economy.
Jogani joins several other executives of Indian private
equity funds that have resigned over the last 12 months to start
their own fund to take advantage of limited funding options for
debt-laden developers as banks are cautious about lending and
international private equity funds look to exit investments.
When contacted a Piramal Group spokeswoman declined to
comment, while Ramesh Jogani did not immediately return phone
calls and text messages seeking comments.
Naresh Naik, head of Morgan Stanley's global real
estate fund in India resigned in November and Manish Kejriwal,
India head of Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings
stepped down in September - both to set up their own funds.
Others who left to start their own funds include P.R.
Srinivasan, former India head of Citi Venture Capital
International; Subbu Subramaniam, a former partner at Baring
Private Equity India; Rajesh Khanna, former Warburg Pincus
managing director and India head; and Ranjeet Nabha, former
managing director and CEO of India operations at W.L. Ross.
Indiareit has been on the road to raise a $500 million
offshore fund since February. The company has also started
marketing a $225 million rental yield fund and raising a slum
development fund of 5 billion rupees.
The Indian property market has proven tough for global
private equity funds once captivated by its growth potential
where developers promised double-digit returns but failed to
deliver.
KPMG calculates $31.5 billion was invested in India by
private equity funds during the boom period of 2006 to 2008,
with less than 10 percent of that having exited as of the end of
2011. Typically, private equity investors look to sell off their
investments in roughly five years.
