* Developers face 4 1/2 yr wait to turn inventory to cash
* Excess supply of high-end homes exacerbates problem
* Big Mumbai developers' inventory at $8.5 bln - analysts
By Shailaja Sharma
MUMBAI, March 19 India's debt-laden property
developers are turning to deep discounts, free parking spots and
even gimmicks like gifts of gold coins and motorbikes as they
struggle to sell billions of dollars worth of as-yet unfinished
homes.
Now outstripping China as the world's fastest-growing major
economy according to official data, India has a real estate
market mired in debt piled up in a 2006-2007 construction boom
that gave way to slowdown.
It now takes developers about 4-1/2 years to turn property
inventory into cash, more than a full year longer than it takes
developers in China, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.
It's not just bad news for developers in megacities like
Mumbai, now seeking ways to offload inventory with increasing
intensity. It's also making it harder for many debt-burdened
lenders to pass on interest rate cuts to borrowers, hindering
central bank efforts to accelerate growth: India's central bank
has cut rates twice this year, with more cuts expected.
"It is a buyer's market," said Preeti Patil, a 28-year-old
who works for a large Indian media group and was in the market
for a two-bedroom house in the suburbs of Mumbai. "Last week, we
turned down a deal, two days later we had the builder call us to
offer $8 (500 rupees) per square foot discount."
Even worse for developers, Patil is among those who have
little confidence property prices will rise in future. Despite
cut-price offers, she abandoned plans to buy, saying she feared
the investment would not reap near-term returns.
Offers of coins of gold - prized in Indian culture -
motorbikes and even Apple Inc iPhones have begun to
feature in developers' advertising in recent weeks, prospective
buyers say. While it's too early to say whether tactics like
this will be enough to reel in upwardly mobile professionals and
newly wealthy middle classes, demand for scores of empty, or
under-construction, high-end residences remains flat.
DECADE OF BACKLOG?
At brokerage Kotak Securities, analysts estimate unsold
inventory held by a group of leading Mumbai developers alone now
stands at some 534 billion rupees ($8.5 billion) - with an
additional 368 billion rupees of project launches in the
pipeline.
That puts the current, unsold area in Mumbai at almost the
value of the total sold in the 2014 calendar year. The backlog,
analysts estimate, could take more than a decade to clear.
"The overall market has slowed down in the last two years...
overall demand has gone down," said Niranjan Hiranandani,
managing director of privately held developer Hiranandani
Constructions.
Hirandani's own 500-acre residential project in Navi Mumbai,
a new suburb east of the city, is gearing up for construction
after being stalled for more than two years and does not have a
completion date. Hiranandani declined to provide figures for his
company's inventory, but said he was comfortable with its
position.
Issues ranging from a lack of approvals, a cash crunch and
low demand mean several other Mumbai projects by developers such
as IndiaBulls Real Estate and DB Realty have
also slowed or stalled. Demand has been squeezed in part by
Mumbai residential property prices more than doubling between
2009-2012.
Part of the trouble is the excess supply of premium homes.
While developers built houses to be sold at price tags of over
$160,000, the huge bulk of demand is in the 500,000 rupee to 2
million rupee range ($8,000 to $32,000), said Kotak Securities
analyst Akhilesh Tilotia.
"On one side, there's a housing shortage and on another you
have rising inventory and that's a very big paradox," Pankaj
Kapoor, chief executive of real estate rating and research firm
Liases Foras said.
($1 = 62.6987 Indian rupees)
