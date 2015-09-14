MUMBAI, Sept 14 Vaccine billionaire Cyrus
Poonawalla has bought a former maharaja's mansion in Mumbai from
the U.S. government for around 7.5 billion rupees ($113
million), newspapers reported, making it the most expensive ever
residential purchase in the country.
The seaside mansion was used as the U.S. consulate from
1957, and later renamed Lincoln House. It was put on the market
four years ago, after the consulate was relocated to a purpose
built compound in a newer business district.
Poonawalla, one of India's richest men, told the Times of
India newspaper that he secured the property after real estate
groups were told there were limits on potential redevelopment
plans for the heritage-listed house and seaside plot.
"We thought it was a good price given the location," son
Adar Poonawalla, who ran negotiations, told the Hindustan Times.
It was not immediately possible to reach the Poonawalla
family. DTZ, the agency that sold the property, also declined to
comment.
Last week, the family of billionaire industrialist Kumar
Mangalam Birla said it had bought Jatia House, another of south
Mumbai's rare bungalows, for 3.9 billion rupees.
Analysts said Poonawalla's move is the most expensive home
purchase to date in India. Mumbai is already home to the most
expensive private home in the world, Antilia, the purpose-built
27-floor home of India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani.
