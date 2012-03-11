By Nita Bhalla
| PALANPUR, India, March 11
western India hosted a mass wedding and engagement ceremony of
21 girls on Sunday aimed at breaking a tradition of prostitution
which has for centuries exploited women of a poor, marginalised
and once nomadic community in the region.
Hundreds of guests from surrounding villages and government
officials gathered at the colourful event, which saw eight
couples married and 13 others engaged in a huge marquee in Wadia
village, 115 km (70 miles) west of Palanpur city in India's
Gujarat state.
"Prostitution is a tradition which this community adopted
for ages and it has been very normal for them. They did not
think they were doing anything wrong. But it is uncivilised,
indecent," said Vijay Bhatt, development officer for Banaskantha
district, which Wadia village is part of.
"By marrying and engaging these girls we have been able to
break this culture. Once a girl is married, she is out of the
profession. Once she is even engaged, she is out of this nexus."
Adorned in gold jewellery and dressed in brightly coloured
pink sequined skirts and blouses, the girls sat veiled on a
raised platform in a long line next to their grooms and fiancés
in golden turbans, as a Hindu priest chanted Vedic mantras.
Activists said the girls - who come from the Saraniya
community, where women traditionally do not marry and work as
prostitutes in nearby towns and cities - will now be able to
break free of the profession of their mothers and lead "normal,
pious" lives.
"We are trying to get rid of this culture and stigma. We
want to pull it from its roots," said Ramesh Saraniya, whose
25-year-old sister and 22-year-old niece were wedded to local
village men in the mass ceremony.
"It is happening for the good of our society."
"EASY MONEY"
The men of the Saraniya community, a nomadic group of
50,000, once worked for various warring factions which ruled
over this drought-prone region prior to India's independence
from Britain in 1947, sharpening their daggers and swords.
The Saraniyas' women were "entertainers" for the feuding
warlords in the then fragmented Gujarat and neighbouring state
of Rajasthan, dancing and singing, as well as providing sexual
pleasure for their employers.
Post independence, activists and officials say, the Saraniya
were given land by the government to provide a better means of
income, but due to the "easy money" made from sex work, Wadia's
men have continued soliciting their sisters and daughters.
Local people from mud-and-brick Wadia village are reluctant
to talk about the issue, fearing discrimination against them in
this conservative and largely patriarchal country.
"We are poor and don't have water. We have been doing
agriculture and farming castor seeds and now are earning more
money. The kind of work that you talk about has stopped now,"
said Valiben Saraniya, whose 20-year-old niece was married.
At the ceremony, musicians played the dhol and shehnai, the
traditional Indian drum and trumpet used in weddings, as the
eight marrying couples simultaneously placed garlands over one
another and walked around a sacred fire placed in front of them,
as per Hindu tradition.
Thirteen couples as young as 12 were also engaged during the
ceremony, exchanging rings in the incense-filled tent, as a
priest gave instructions from a microphone. Their parents said
their weddings would take place when they turn 18.
Social activists who organised and the funded 900,000 rupee
($18,000) event said securing the girls with future husbands
would end Wadia's flesh trade, but they added that more
development was needed to ensure other girls did not become sex
workers.
"It is damn sure that no one will go into this profession
after getting engaged or married as that is how this community
has worked. If there is a husband, she won't be sold," said
Mittal Patel from the Vicharta Samuday Samarthan Manch, a local
charity that works to support India's nomadic tribes
"Alternative employment to the women is necessary such as
teaching them embroidery, boosting irrigation for their fields
and for them to do animal husbandry. This will end this cycle.
No woman wants to do this by choice."
(Editing by Karolina Tagaris)