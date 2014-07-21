By Aby Jose Koilparambil
| BANGALORE, India, July 21
BANGALORE, India, July 21 A local sexual abuse
case took on national political overtones on Monday as students
from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party accused a state
government run by the country's main opposition of inaction.
Hundreds of students from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
youth wing protested in India's IT capital of Bangalore after a
school coach was detained over an alleged attack on a 6-year-old
girl that had prompted protests by parents for several days.
Once a taboo topic in India, sex crimes have become
front-page news following a series of brutal rapes and murders.
They have also become political minefields after the former
national government led by the Congress party seemed slow to
react to a surge of public anger after a 2012 gang rape in
Delhi.
About 300 BJP student activists waved flags, shouted slogans
and tried to break through metal police barricades outside the
Bangalore school where the roller skating coach was suspected of
assaulting the girl. The coach has not been charged.
"The school administration has been avoiding all our
questions and is not ready to accept any responsibility... they
are unwilling to take any action themselves or conduct an
internal investigation," said student leader Nithin Gowda.
Police official Sharat Chandra said the protesters demanded
the school's chairman be arrested and action be against any
suspected assailants.
MARCH AGAINST MINISTER
Another group of BJP students tried to march to the house of
Siddaramaiah, chief minister of Karnataka state where Bangalore
is the capital, to demand the resignation of his home minister.
Both are from the Congress party.
About 150 protesters there were taken into brief preventive
custody, police official Kamal Pant said. The head of the
student group, P. Muniraju, said 300 were detained.
"The state government has failed in all aspects and in
security," said Muniraju, adding his group was demanding "strict
action" against the school authorities.
The girl's mother lodged a complaint with police last week,
saying her daughter was assaulted in the school on July 2. This
sparked protests from parents demanding accountability.
Police said the girl was sexually assaulted but not raped.
On Sunday, they said they had detained the roller skating coach
as a suspect but he has not been charged so far.
Police officials are currently reviewing footage from two
dozen cameras in the school for any clues, they added.
Public outrage at sex crimes is a test for Modi's new
coalition, which trounced an electoral alliance led by Congress
candidate Rahul Gandhi in a general election last May.
A string of shocking assaults including a wave of hangings
in northern India have been reported in recent months despite
tougher new laws meant to deter attacks against women.
Amnesty International India said in a statement that the
case highlighted the need for policies to prevent violence
against children in schools.
"Authorities have not developed clear guidelines for schools
on identification of abuse, reporting, referral, investigation,
treatment and follow up, and appropriate judicial involvement,"
said Tara Rao, director of human rights education.
(Reporting By Aby Jose Koilparambil, Shashank KS, Abhiram
Nandakumar, Roshni Menon; Writing by Sruthi Gottipati; Editing
by Tom Heneghan)