NEW DELHI Feb 5 Hundreds of Christian
protesters clashed with police in India's capital on Thursday as
they tried to press demands for better government protection
amid concern about rising intolerance after a series of attacks
on churches.
Demonstrators were pulled onto police buses as they tried to
march from one of the city's largest cathedrals near parliament
to the residence of the home minister, Rajnath Singh.
Police imposed an emergency law known as Section 144 which
prohibits gatherings. About 200 police were stationed outside
the cathedral while several hundred protesters were inside, a
Reuters' photographer said.
"All that we are asking is 'what are the police doing? What
is the government doing?'," said one protester who gave his name
as Garry. Christians wanted proper security and safety, he said.
A spokesman for Delhi police did not respond to a request
for comment.
The march comes after five churches in the capital reported
incidents of arson, vandalism and burglary.
The latest was reported on Monday when an individual stole
ceremonial items and threw holy water on the altar.
In December, a Catholic church in north Delhi was gutted in
a fire in a case of suspected arson.
Political rivals have accused the ruling Hindu nationalist
Bharatiya Janata Party of exploiting divisions in the run-up to
state elections in Delhi on the weekend.
In December, a BJP minister told an election rally
non-Hindus were "bastards".
U.S. President Barack Obama warned on a visit to India last
week that the country's success depended on it not splintering
along religious lines.
Religious conversions have become a divisive political issue
since hardliners with links to the BJP said Hinduism were under
threat and started a campaign to convince Christians and Muslims
to change their faith.
About a fifth of India's 1.27 billion people identify
themselves as belonging to faiths other than Hinduism.
