By Jatindra Dash
| BHUBANESWAR, India, March 2
BHUBANESWAR, India, March 2 At least three
people protesting against plans for a $12 billion steel project
by South Korea's POSCO in southeastern India were killed by
crude bombs on Saturday, police said.
Police said those killed in the village of Patna in Odisha
state were probably making the bombs themselves, but a protest
group spokesman said the dead activists were victims of an
attack by supporters of the steel project.
"We strongly condemn this barbaric and inhuman killing of
innocent villagers and strongly demand the arrest of the
culprits immediately," said Prashant Paikary, a spokesman for
POSCO Pratirodh Sangram Samiti, which is spearheading protests.
Another protester was critically injured, police said.
POSCO, the world's fifth-biggest steelmaker by output,
signed a pact with the state government in 2005 for a 12 million
tonne-a-year plant on 1,600 hectares (4,000 acres) of land.
Odisha, formerly called Orissa, has already acquired half
the land and has been acquiring more despite local protests.
The latest incident came days after media reports the
government might resume taking over land from farmers in a few
days.
"We are trying to proceed in a peaceful manner. We do not
want violence in the area" said a senior Posco official, who did
not want to be named.
(Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Jason Webb)