NEW DELHI, Feb 23 Traders in a north Indian
state are counting the cost of more than a week of rioting and
looting by a rural caste during which shops were burned, road
and rail links blocked, and water supplies to metropolitan Delhi
were cut.
Leaders of a rural caste reached a deal late on Monday to
end protests that paralysed the state of Haryana and cut water
to Delhi's 20 million residents. State police said main highways
reopened to traffic on Tuesday.
Days of rioting and looting across Haryana state by the Jat
community challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of
better days for Indians who elected him in 2014 with the largest
majority in three decades.
Muhammad Akil, Haryana's additional director general of
police, put the latest death toll at 19, with 170 injured.
In the town of Rohtak, an epicentre of the violence by Jats
demanding more government jobs and college places, traders said
they faced ruin.
"I had two showrooms on the road both were first looted and
then set on fire. I have nothing left now," Anil Kumar told
Reuters Television.
Kumar appealed to Modi and to the state's chief minister for
compensation: "Are we not humans? Don't our votes count? Why did
they not have any mercy on us? Don't we pay our taxes?"
Modi has remained silent throughout the worst social unrest
of his 20 months in office, while the federal and Haryana state
governments - both run by his nationalist political party - have
struggled to cope.
The violence, and the most widespread student protests in a
quarter of a century, are likely to overshadow a session of
parliament that opens on Tuesday. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
presents his annual budget next week.
Thousands of troops were deployed to quell the protests,
which flared on Monday near Sonipat when a freight train was
torched and, according to news reports, police shot dead three
protesters. Jats also attacked buses in neighbouring Rajasthan.
Disruption has been huge, with at least 850 trains
cancelled, 500 factories closed and business losses estimated at
as much as $5 billion by one regional lobby group. India's
largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki, shut two factories
at the weekend because its supply of components was disrupted.
The army retook control of a canal that supplies
three-fifths of the capital's water on Monday. A key sluice gate
was reopened, but protesters sought to cut off the water supply
at another location.
"The canal was damaged by protesters and repair work will
have to be done," Delhi's Water Resources Minister Kapil Mishra
said. "The water crisis will continue for a few more days."
