NEW DELHI Dec 23 The Indian government moved on
Sunday to stamp out protests that have swelled in New Delhi
since the gang-rape of a young woman, banning gatherings of more
than five people, but still thousands poured into the heart of
the capital to vent their anger.
Police in riot gear used tear gas and batons to hold crowds
back from marching on the presidential palace, just as they did
the day before in clashes that media reports said injured more
than two dozen protesters.
Doctors said the 23-year-old victim of last week's attack,
who was beaten, raped for almost an hour and thrown out of a
moving bus in New Delhi, was still in a critical condition on
respiratory support but responding to treatment.
New Delhi has the highest number of sex crimes among India's
major cities, with a rape reported on average every 18 hours,
according to police figures.
Most sexual assaults go unreported and unremarked, but the
brutality of last week's attack triggered the biggest protests
in the capital since mid-2011 demonstrations against corruption
that rocked the government of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
The protesters, predominantly college students but also
housewives and even children, are demanding more steps from the
authorities to ensure safety for women and some want the death
penalty for the accused.
Several city metro stations were closed and several roads
were barricaded on Sunday to prevent a build-up of protesters.
However, by early afternoon the crowd around the India Gate
monument - normally a festive place on a Sunday - had swelled to
more than 2,000, according to police there. Scuffles broke out
near government buildings, where youths shouted "Down with Delhi
police!" and threw bottles at the forces holding them back.
Bowing to public pressure, Sonia Gandhi, chief of the ruling
Congress party, emerged from her residence after midnight to
talk to protesters. She went out again on Sunday with her son,
Rahul Gandhi, who is seen as a future prime minister.
"She assured us of justice," said one of the students who
met the Gandhis, though some in the crowds shouted "Down with
Sonia Gandhi!".
Since last week's rape, the authorities have promised better
police patrolling to ensure safety for women returning from work
and entertainment districts, the installation of GPS on public
transport vehicles, more buses at night, and fast-track courts
for swift verdicts on cases of rape and sexual assault.
